Queensland Country Life
Home/News

FarmFest 2022 records tens of millions of dollars in sales

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A record crowd gathered for this year's Elders FarmFest, making it the biggest in its history. Photo: Melody Labinsky

TENS OF MILLIONS of dollars worth of agricultural machinery and services changed hands during the biggest FarmFest in history last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.