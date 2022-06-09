FROSTY and chilly conditions did not deter exhibitors from flocking to the final day of FarmFest 2022 in Toowoomba.
Everything from irrigation equipment, machinery and the latest developments in agtech were on display at the annual event.
Exhibitors from across the state and across the country gathered to display there goods as thousands flocked through the gates across the three days.
Countless exhibitors hosted demonstrations of their products, which often wowed passers by and attracted plenty of interest.
The temperature may have struggled to crack double digits and the ground was covered with frost, but it could not deter punters from flocking through the gates to see the latest from all corners of the industry.
FarmFest will wrap up today, giving anyone who missed out on the opening two days time to get one last look at the 2022 offerings.
