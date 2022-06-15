Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries still counting cost of recent floods

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The impacts of recent flood events captured by Western Downs grower Brendan Taylor on his property in May. Photo: Brendan Taylor

THE true amount of crop losses due to recent flooding events may not be known for months, according to the state government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.