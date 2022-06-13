ICPA life memberships to two stalwarts

Two of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association's strongest advocates were awarded state life membership at the 51st state conference at Blackall last week.
The honours were conferred on Margie Greenway, who joined the Augathella branch in 1980, and Jan Gall, a foundation member of the Blackall branch.
Mrs Greenway joined the organisation's state council in 1991, quickly becoming assistant secretary the next year, then state secretary the year after, and Queensland president in 1996.
As a member of the working party to plan the Charleville School of Distance Education, she presented a paper at the national conference in 1993, as well as representing ICPA on several Ministerial advisory committees before stepping down from state council in 2003.
The following year, 2004, at the last conference held in Blackall, she was awarded an ICPA Qld certificate of appreciation.
She also served on ICPA's federal council from 1999, becoming assistant secretary between 2001-2002, when she stepped down.
At a local branch level, Mrs Greenway served as vice president, secretary, treasurer and president, being presented with branch life membership in 1998.
From 2014 to 2020 Mrs Greenway represented ICPA Queensland on the Hospital Schools Advisory Committee.
Mrs Gall, who had earlier welcomed around 200 guests to the sixth conference to be hosted by the Blackall branch, was elected to Queensland council in 1975 at the fourth annual conference, also held in Blackall.
She served state council for nine years, twice elected vice president and later serving as publicity officer.
During this time, she was heavily involved in the special education portfolio and devoted her efforts to the needs of those children doing correspondence.
In 1981, Mrs Gall was instrumental in the introduction of distance education seminars that spread to all parts of the state in 1982.
Along with papers presented at a national workshop on distance education in Perth in 1983, this led to far greater recognition of the role played by the home tutor.
For her branch, Mrs Gall served as president, vice president, secretary and publicity officer over the years and was integral in re-establishing a hostel in Blackall.
She was also elected to federal council in 1980 and during her four years there she formulated its first policy on special education, and ICPA's first formal statement on the needs of gifted and talented children in rural and remote areas.
Mrs Gall then turned her hand to the demanding job of Pedals editor, sending seven editions of the magazine to press.
She received a Queensland certificate of appreciation at the 1987 Chinchilla state conference.
Queensland ICPA's immediate past president Tammie Irons told the audience they were appreciative of the passion and time dedicated by both women to the cause of geographically isolated children.
"Their passion for rural and remote education runs deep, and both awards are thoroughly deserved," she said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
