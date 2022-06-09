The Isolated Children's Parents' Association has welcomed an increase in the Distance Education ICT subsidy scheme announced by Education Minister Grace Grace at the state Isolated Children's Parents' Association conference in Blackall.
The increase, from $250 per student per year to $400 per student per year, complements news of an increase in internet speeds in rural and remote communities thanks to a $190 million partnership with Telstra to make internet speeds up to 200 times faster in Queensland schools.
Ms Grace said the government understood that IT was an ever-present and critical part of the education experience for people in remote parts of Queensland, and that there had been an increased reliance on technology in students' learning in recent years, intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increase, to come into effect at the start of the new financial year, with CPI increases to be incorporated into the baseline subsidy, will benefit nearly 2800 students and will support the maintenance and replacement of IT hardware.
Ms Grace said she believed the government had arrived at a fair outcome.
ICPA state president Louise Martin said they were encouraged by the news.
"We look forward to working with the minister to ensure the delivery timetable is maintained," she said.
Also in the IT space, Ms Grace said rural and remote schools and communities are about to see a significant increase in their internet speeds, thanks to the recently announced $190 million partnership with Telstra to deliver faster internet for schools.
"As part of the deal, Telstra will invest $110 million on exchange upgrades - around 350 exchanges have been identified for upgrade so far and more will be added to the program," she said. "This will benefit schools, as well as local communities and businesses in hundreds of regional and remote locations."
Work is already underway and some schools have already completed their phase one upgrade.
For example, Cunnamulla's bandwidth has gone from 10 megabits per second to 200mbs.
Another example given was Julia Creek, which is in the throes of upgrading from 10mbs to 100mbs, and Karumba, where the speed is going from 4mbs to 50mbs.
Ms Grace said the investment would provide improved access to faster speeds for Queensland communities as well as for state schools.
"This will ensure teachers and students have access to the latest digital technologies and tools for their classrooms; everything they need for a world-class education," she said.
In addition, around 40 schools will be connected to fibre optic for the first time.
This would be 'future-proofed' by ensuring that emerging technologies will be incorporated into the contract with Telstra.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
