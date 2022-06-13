Queensland Country Life
Dr Myint Soe is fighting for Collinsville's health

Brandon Long
June 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Collinsville's Dr Myint Soe has shared his inspirational story to encourage younger health professionals and students to move to the bush. Picture: Brandon Long

He fled his country's dictatorship for a better life and now Dr Myint Soe is fighting to provide a better life for the people of the small North Queensland town of Collinsville.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

