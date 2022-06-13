The population of Bowen River swelled over the weekend as the annual campdraft and rodeo took place with large nominations for all events.
The campdraft commenced on Thursday with 1170 first round runs.
One line of 1800 grey Brahmans were kindly donated by Paul and Sally Fry, Strathmore Station and were walked into the Bowen River Campdraft grounds.
Nebo campdrafter Pete Comiskey claimed a double when he won the Thomas Borthwick and Sons Cunningham Memorial Open and the Harold and Val Fox Memorial Novice Campdraft riding Roy and Louella respectively.
Clermont campdrafter Mac Shann and Porter had a narrow victory with 181 points with a one point lead from Tom Little and Sapphire in the Heavy Logistics and Mechanical Restricted Open.
The Qld Rural and RL Cox and Co. Maiden Campdraft was won by Monto competitor Stuart Frame riding Belladonna with a narrow lead.
After the final of the Rocky Ned and Lexie Falkebhagen Memorial Ladies Campdraft, Louise Comiskey from Capella and LD Zaharah held the lead with 174 points.
Dan Condon featured in the Neilly Group Futurity campdraft claiming the first three places, winning with Montana on 178 points.
Steve Robertson and Dusty were convincing winners of the Home Hill Stockfeeds Bill Walsh Memorial Encouragement Campdraft with 89 points.
The Evan Walsh Memorial Mini Campdraft was won by Cruz Parmenter under the watchful eye of judge Mick Cole.
Taleah Hodder and Emerald won the Corals City 2 Country Junior Campdraft while Wes Condon and Bracelet scored 93 to take out the John Cunningham Memorial Juvenile.
Steve Comiskey combined with Broomsfield Stylish Diamond scoring 24 points to win the Greg Hoare Memorial Cutout Shootout sponsored by Robert and Stacey Neilson.
The Billy Cartwright Memorial Highest Average Maiden Rider, sponsored by Debbie Cartwright was won by Ryan Hinton. Also on the Bowen River program was 2 days of Junior Bush Sports events.
A brief summary of the other campdrafts held across Queensland last weekend, saw seasoned Alpha campdrafter Leeanne Comiskey and Rey Two claim a double at the Blackall campdraft winning the Summa Simmentals Open and the Strathmore Santa Gertrudis Restricted Open.
Another of the leading campdraft competitors, Jess Hoffmann had a stellar weekend at the Gold City Campdraft winning three campdrafts on the program including the Mick Dahl Maiden, Charters Towers Toyota Novice A and Hitchinson Builders Ladies campdraft.
A full wrap up from Normanton Campdraft will be featuring in next week's QCL.
