Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock

Hazelwood Conman's stud book closed with more than 1000 registered ASH descendants

By Robyn Paine
May 9 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hazelwood Conman when he won the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock. Photo: Robyn Paine

The dust has settled at the breeding facilities at Lightview in Goondiwindi with renown campdrafters, Terry and Christine Hall announcing the retirement of their resident sire, Hazelwood Conman.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.