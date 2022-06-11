Road fatality at Thargomindah

A 38-year-old man has died following a single vehicle incident at Thargomindah early on Saturday morning.
Initial investigations indicate a Toyota Landcruiser utility was travelling on Dowling Street just after midnight, when a man from Bollon fell from the tray of the vehicle.
Advertisement
He suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Thargomindah man, was not physically injured.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time is urged to contact police.
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.