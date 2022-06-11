Queensland Country Life
Bollon man, 38, dies in road accident at Thargomindah

June 11 2022 - 2:30am
Road fatality at Thargomindah

A 38-year-old man has died following a single vehicle incident at Thargomindah early on Saturday morning.

