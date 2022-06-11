Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

It's time to get prepared for higher interest rates, says Ben Law

By Ben Law
June 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Has it been raining money on fools for too long?

Elon Musk's controversial tweets caught my attention last week; "It has been raining money on fools for too long," and "there's a rude awakening inbound!"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.