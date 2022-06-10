Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Lack of resident airfares for one-way travel highlighted at ICPA conference

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Airfares, bus timetables fly in the face of reason, ICPA told

Isolated families have called on regional airline operators to reintroduce the ability to book one-way resident fares for travelling students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.