Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Faces of the 51st ICPA conference at Blackall

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fifty years after the first conference of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association's first conference, parents and supporters of geographically isolated students have reaffirmed their desire to see equality in education opportunities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.