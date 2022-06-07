Blackall puts on big ICPA conference welcome

It might have been a chilly evening but the Blackall Isolated Children's Parents' Association branch put on the warmest welcome for guests attending the 51st state ICPA conference in the western Queensland town.
It's the 50th anniversary of the rural education lobby group's first conference, also held in Blackall.
Delegates have come from all corners of Queensland to push for better educational access for geographically isolated students on a number of fronts, ranging from internet connectivity and curriculum reviews to recognising the important role home tutors play in achieving good learning outcomes.
The conference runs for two days from Wednesday to Thursday, and will be opened by an original Blackall branch member and life member, Jan Gall, accompanied by fellow branch life members, Daphne Rich, Annette Banks and Diana Schutt.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
