THE sheer bustle and hum of the trade display was enough of an indication that Australia's largest horticulture conference was re-energised this year.
After travel restrictions and uncertainty hindered crowd numbers last year, Hort Connections 2022 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre has pulled together the horticulture community from just about every corner of the country.
The event kicked off with a welcome reception on Monday night, followed by the Perfection Fresh breakfast on Tuesday morning, then a full day of trade display exhibitions, networking and information presentations.
Some of the topics covered by a range of speakers included farm data value, farm taxation, input costs, fresh produce consumption, biosecurity, waste reduction and primary industries education.
Many exhibitors reported being busy through the entire day with crowd estimates up around 3000 people.
The event continues on Wednesday, concluding with the Awards for Excellence gala dinner.
For more than a decade, Ashley Walmsley has written about Australian agriculture. Having grown up on his parents smallcrops, cane and cattle property in Queensland, but clearly unable to grow anything himself, it was a natural progression for him to pursue a career writing about rural industries. He is currently the editor of Fairfax Media’s only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. When not writing about vegetables, fruits and nuts, Ashley enjoys playing and discussing video games from a simpler time, and doing impersonations of ABC radio presenters.
