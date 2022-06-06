THEY say rugby is the game played in heaven but on June 18 it will be the game played in Barcaldine when Western Queensland clashes with the Cunnamulla Dingos.
For the first time, the bi-annual game will be played under lights as the Barcaldine show plays host to the highly-anticipated encounter.
Made up of players from some of the most remote areas of the state, the Western Queensland side traditionally plays the Dingos twice a year, with this year's second clash slated to be held in Cunnamulla in late September.
"It's a great avenue for the boys to get together, have a bit of fun and play a bit of footy," Western Queensland Rugby president Paul Doneley said.
"I think it is fantastic that Barcaldine show has volunteered to have it as the main attraction this year and I think it offers something a bit different from your usual show.
"Hopefully the whole town can get behind it as well attract a few people who may be travelling through and to cap it off their will be fireworks afterward, so it should be a lot of fun."
Mr Doneley said exhibition games were key to ensuring the legacy of rugby in the state's west continued to live on.
"In the past there were different competitions that covered western Queensland, but they aren't around anymore so it is up to us to keep it going," he said.
"We get limited opportunities to have a run so it is always a lot of fun when we get kitted up and get amongst it.
"The best part is that we are all from different areas, different ages and abilities, but it all of that doesn't matter because we are just playing for the love of the game.
"It's all about getting out there and having fun for us, and given we are getting to play under lights for the first time, this game at the Barcaldine show is set to be one of our most memorable."
