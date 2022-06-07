Queensland Country Life
Manbulloo Mangoes making a difference for disadvantaged Aussies

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:00am
Second hand fruit transformed into mango beverage

This North Queensland mango producer is giving consumers the opportunity to have their fruit and drink it too, and all for a good cause.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

