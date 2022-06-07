Queensland Country Life
Ultra trail runners face down floods, rain to run in the Simpson Desert

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 7 2022 - 8:00am
Michael Greenep taking part in the 25km run, dealing with slippery gibber stones and clay soil. Picture: Vanessa Bond

Wading across the flooded Diamantina River in your underwear so you can run in the Simpson Desert - that's just one of the examples of the lengths people went to, to take part in Australia's most remote ultra trail run this year.

