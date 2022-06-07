Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Santos' $360m investment to boost gas supply, boost Maranoa, Banana economies

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Santos drilling rig in operation in central Australia. Picture: file

Amid daily news reports of a gas crisis in Australia, Santos GLNG has announced that it will begin drilling and connecting more than 130 new production wells in the Fairview gas field north of Roma later this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.