AUSTRALIAN Brahman breeders created a new benchmark for a multi vendor, society sponsored fixture after females averaged a record $11,441 at the Gympie Female Sale on Saturday.
Local and statewide demand, with the help of interstate competition, pushed prices for the 66 grey heifers to a $12,750 average - up a creditable $1722 on last year and $6895 for the 19 reds, which again was up $1372 on the previous effort.
Brahman Society general manager Anastasia Fanning said it was a exceptional line of quality females and the Gympie venue affords buyers easy access to a diverse range of genetics.
The Sommerfeld family of Brahrock Brahmans, Maryborough dominated the sale with their outstanding draft of grey and red heifers.
Neville and Shannon Sommerfeld of Brahrock N stud sold one of the first crop daughters of Mr U4 Barrett Manso (Imp US) in Brahrock N Miss U4 Power 171 (IVF) for the $50,000 equal record money.
The beautifully balanced 21-month-old grey heifer was bought by long-term breeders Geoff and Gladys Angel, Glengarry G Brahmans, Kunwarara for their small elite herd which includes heifers recently purchased privately from Paul Fenech of PBF Brahmans, Sarina.
Mr Angel has established his own stud as part of his retirement and plans to sell bulls at Rockhampton Brahman Week sale in three years time.
Another three quality grey maidens were knocked down to Glengarry G for a $12,333 average.
Stuart and Lynda Vollmerhausen, Rockstar Brahmans, Theebine enjoyed a great result after their five 'baby' heifers averaged $22,200 and sold to the $43,000 second top grey money for Rockstar Alyssa 178.
The nine-month-old daughter of Mr 4F Accelerator 7/6 (Imp US) was bought by Jarrod Deguara for the Deguara family, Hamdenvale Brahmans, Simla, Mackay.
It was Hayden Sommerfeld's Brahrock HJ Ruby Anna that topped the red section at $22,000 and was bought by Allan and Nadia Gillies, Gillmara Grazing, Gin Gin.
She was one of the first drop daughters of NCC Red Odyssey (IVF) and was described by Mr Gillies as a great polled heifer which carried new bloodlines for his herd.
One of the volume buyers was James Salerno, Salerno Pastoral, Beaudesert who accounted for six heifers for a $5667 average with the view to breed bulls for their Kimberley-based operation which runs commercial Brahman breeders.
Selling agents: Nutrien Livestock, Elders, GDL, Sullivan Livestock and Rural and simulcast by Elite Livestock Auctions.
