Gympie Female Brahman sale reaches $50,000 top | Photos

By Peter Lowe
June 4 2022 - 8:00am
AUSTRALIAN Brahman breeders created a new benchmark for a multi vendor, society sponsored fixture after females averaged a record $11,441 at the Gympie Female Sale on Saturday.

