COMPETITON reached top gear at Saturday's store cattle sale, sending steers to a top of $2600 a head.
The top selling pen was a draft of 21 two-year-old Angus-cross steers offered by Don Caswell, Wonglepong, while other standout pens included a run of 20-month-old Santa Gertrudis-cross steers offered by Oppermann Pastoral, Teviotville, which sold for $2220/hd.
Advertisement
Also featuring near the top of the steer category was Robert and Aron Arthy, Chinghee Creek, which sold a draft of 20-month-old Santa Gertrudis-cross steers for $2220, Pearl Martin, Beaudesert, who sold a pen of 24-month-old Brahman-cross steers for $2180 and Kettle and Hermann, Teviotville, which sold a run of 20-moth-old Droughtmaster-cross steers for $1990.
A major line of 196 weaners offered by Syd Williams, Mount Mort, turned heads at the sale when a top pen of weaner steers reached $1980.
Read Also:
Other notable offerings of weaner steers included Simental-cross weaner steers from Eurara Pty Ltd, which sold for $1850 a run of Droughtmaster-cross steers from Geoff Busch, Christmas Creek, which made sold $1880, some 12-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers offered by Frank Hester, Tabragalba, which for $1780, some Droughtmaster-cross weaner steers from Paul Benstead at Christmas Creek, which also reached $1780 and a line of 15-month-old Charbray steers offered by Dan Piacun, Canungra, which sold for $1730.
Selling agents Bartholomew and Company, reported that the market was dearer market across most categories, but the several lines of quality weaner steers and heifers met hot competition.
Topping the heifer section was pregnancy-tested-in-calf Braford heifers offered by Eurara Pty Ltd, which sold for $2050, while Mr Williams' Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers backed up the strong performance of his steers, selling for $1920.
A run of two-year-old grey Brahmans offered by Highlands Grazing Company, sold for $1950, while 15-month-old Charolais-cross heifers offered by Abbeydale Pty Ltd, made $1870, while Mr Picacun's 15-month-old Charbray weaner heifers slightly outsold his steers, fetching $1860.
Also selling well in the weaner heifer category was a pen of Charolais weaner heifers also offered by Eurara Pty Ltd, which reached $1800, while a run of 14-month-old Murray Grey-cross weaner heifers offered by Golden Pastoral Company, Mount Cotton, sold for $1540.
Both the PTIC heifers categories sold to a very strong panel of both local and travelling buyers, while the small offering of cows with calves reached a top of $3050 a unit for some Droughtmaster cows with calves offered by GR Wernowski.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.