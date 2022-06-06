Other notable offerings of weaner steers included Simental-cross weaner steers from Eurara Pty Ltd, which sold for $1850 a run of Droughtmaster-cross steers from Geoff Busch, Christmas Creek, which made sold $1880, some 12-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers offered by Frank Hester, Tabragalba, which for $1780, some Droughtmaster-cross weaner steers from Paul Benstead at Christmas Creek, which also reached $1780 and a line of 15-month-old Charbray steers offered by Dan Piacun, Canungra, which sold for $1730.