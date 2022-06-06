The new federal government might have appointed an Assistant Minister for the Republic but Quilpie Shire councillor Lyn Barnes made sure her community recognised the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II in spectacular fashion.
While London crowds were lining up for the pomp and ceremony of the Trooping the Colour, the red earth of the south west region turned purple as more than 250 locals and tourists gathered at Quilpie's Baldy Top lookout for their own celebration.
Special purple lights joined several huge bonfires in lighting up the sky last Thursday, part of a global purple beacon effort to honour the Queen on her platinum jubilee.
"We decided to add a quintessential outback Australian touch with several beautiful big fire bonfires," Quilpie Shire Council tourism officer Karen Grimm said.
"Along with the bonfire flames lighting things up we had purple lighting and purple fireworks to add a lovely mauve hue to everything.
"The natural surrounds were a stunning backdrop."
The shire believes it's the only outback Queensland community to recognise the Queen's special Jubilee this way.
Proud royalist and Quilpie Shire Councillor Lyn Barnes was one of the key organisers of the special tribute, working with council staff to put together a program that included a solo violin performance from Quilpie local Lauren Park, a welcome from Lyn, and singing the Australian national anthem, the Song for the Commonwealth, and A Life Filled with Grace.
"The Queen has been an absolutely wonderful example to us all and it was an honour to represent Quilpie in staging our own unique celebrations for her big Jubilee," Cr Barnes said.
"In 2012 we marked the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee with a special edition of the Quilpie Digger Race Club Quilpie Cup, and awarded the Fashions on the Field best hat with a single carat diamond.
"Back then we received a beautiful letter from Buckingham Palace in which the Queen thanked us for recognising that milestone occasion with our special race day.
"Perhaps word of our bonfire and purple lights and fireworks might reach her this time."
The evening ended with purple fireworks setting the evening sky alight in explosive purple, and was also attended by a bus full of local seniors from Quilpie's Gyrica Gardens retirement village and some of Quilpie's oldest residents, including 92-year-old Marie Paulsen who had strong memories of the Queen's coronation in 1953.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
