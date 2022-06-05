Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Faces of the 60th Muttaburra Stock Show

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:54am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At 4am on Saturday morning, Muttaburra Stock Show president Lisa Magoffin thought they may have had to call the 60th anniversary celebrations for the show off, as rain began to fall.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.