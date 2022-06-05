At 4am on Saturday morning, Muttaburra Stock Show president Lisa Magoffin thought they may have had to call the 60th anniversary celebrations for the show off, as rain began to fall.
"We had 12 tonnes of grog and three tonnes of meat - we could all be crammed into this tent happily eating and drinking," she said.
There was plenty of that going on, as well as plenty of stalls, competitions and friendly catch-ups as the grounds came alive for the day, thanks to the efforts of the 33-member committee.
Originally known as the Landsborough Flock Ewe Show Society, it was renamed a couple of years ago to honour all livestock endeavours in the district.
"We're embracing the future of the industry while remaining to the industry's roots," Ms Magoffin said. "I hear a whisper that goat producers are keen to join in too."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
