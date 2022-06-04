Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Roma Echidnas Ladies Day | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 4 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ladies came out to play at this year's Roma Echidna's Ladies Day, with a huge crowd braving the recent cold snap to enjoy a few cocktails on the sidelines at Basset Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.