The ladies came out to play at this year's Roma Echidna's Ladies Day, with a huge crowd braving the recent cold snap to enjoy a few cocktails on the sidelines at Basset Park.
Espresso martinis in hand, the lovely ladies of Roma dressed up for a day of rugby supporting their local girls and boys, all in the name of fundraising for the Echidnas.
After a few showers overnight there was of course some muddy action on the field, much to the delight of the spectators who were dolled up in coats and boots to welcome the first week of winter.
