View From the Paddock: Your welcome is what turns visitors into locals

By Bridget Webster
June 4 2022 - 8:00pm
Bridget Webster, 2021 Showgirl state finalist, West Moreton and Brisbane Valley.

When I was a kid, if you went downtown with my father, there was an 89.99 per cent chance that we would meet one, two or even three patients from his optometry practice.

