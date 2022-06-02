A quality run of Droughtmaster steers and Angus heifers claimed champion pens at the annual Biloela special weaner sale on Tuesday, where the steer priced topped at 836.2c/kg.
Elders Biloela agents yarded 1122 weaners for Tuesday's sale, with 170 people attending the event.
Cattle came from as far north as Gogango, with a majority of them sourced locally within 100km radius of Biloela.
In a further run down of the market report, weaner steers averaged 747.2 c/kg and topped at 836.2 c/kg, while weaner heifers averaged 703.6 c/kg and topped at 750.2 c/kg.
Champion pen of steers went to Betty Osborne's pen of 21 premium Droughtmasters.
John and Merle Chambers' pen of Angus heifers won champion pen in their division.
Local grazier Kathy Hideout attended the sale on behalf of her mother Betty Osborne.
Kathy said her mum was thrilled with the result.
"Mum is 87 years old and still remains very involved in the running of her cattle business," Ms Hideout said.
"She wasn't able to be at the sale but was thrilled that her pen of 329kg weaner steers took out the champion pen of steers.
"They had one of their best season in many years, which reflects in the increased weights of this years draft."
The Osborne and Rideout families are a commercial run operation and sell direct to weaner market.
Both run 120-140 breeders each on their separate properties.
Kathy said her parents have been selling at this annual weaner sale for the last 20 years.
"My husband Jeff and I have also sold at this sale for the last 25 years and were fortunate enough to have the top pen last year which has added some friendly family rivalry," she said.
"Both our families have noticed a marked improvement in the quality and temperament of our stock since buying Droughtmaster bulls locally from Spann family, Minlacowie and Wingfield studs."
Elders' Biloela livestock agent Simon Clarke said the sale was well supported by the local and surrounding community.
"The yarding consisted of several excellent lines, with top quality seen right throughout the yarding," Mr Clarke said.
"We had strong support from local buyers, with a large number present and operating at the sale. We also had buyers travel from as far as Taroom.
"Gavin Arneil did a fantastic job judging the cattle - it can't have been an easy decision to make!
"We had great support from outside agents and our local yardmen really went above and beyond to ensure a smooth sale."
Top priced pen of steers came from Dean and Susan McKee of Mount Morgan at 836.2 c/kg for Brangus steers.
Top priced pen of heifers came from Dennis Muller of Biloela at 750.2 c/kg for Charolias cross heifers.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
