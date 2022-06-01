With fuel prices skyrocketing across the country, it is no surprise that opportunists are taking advantage of unmonitored fuel supplies.
One Charleville based livestock carrier took to social media to report that diesel had been stolen from their trucks, warning other residents to be vigilant.
Advertisement
Police media confirmed that two incidents had recently occurred in Charleville where diesel had been siphoned from various vehicles.
"We've had reports of two recent incidents in Charleville but they appear to have been opportunistic," they said.
"One was where a tractor and some rollers were left on the side of the road during some road works and when they came back in the morning someone had siphoned the diesel, and then another was where they had siphoned diesel from a truck in town at Charleville.
"It's not an organised thing that's going on, there just seems to have been two random incidents where someone has taken the opportunity."
A police media representative urged the public to consider locking up their fuel supplies.
"People have to always be diligent with their property because thieves are opportunistic and will steal if given the opportunity," they said.
MOCS Rural also encouraged victims to report any incidents to police, as they believe additional thefts are going unreported.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.