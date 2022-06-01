Locals and tourists alike are breathing a sigh of relief now that the tiny town of Yaraka in western Queensland has a commercial diesel outlet for the first time in at least two years.
Queensland fuel company IOR worked with the local community and council to establish the site in time for the 2022 tourist season.
Advertisement
IOR's corporate affairs manager Drew Hipwood said the site's establishment was the result of an enquiry from a passionate local almost 12 months ago.
"At the time, there were limited options available to refuel for locals, which meant making an expensive 2.5 hour return journey to Isisford, just to purchase fuel," he said. "Limited access to fuel also meant that tourists, particularly caravanners, were deterred from visiting the community during their travels."
Yaraka Hotel publican Chris Gimblett described the move as a blessed relief, saying road signs indicating fuel was available in the town had deceived numerous visitors.
When they were not able to access fuel locally, the Gimbletts bought in bulk fuel for their own use and estimate they gave away just under 400 litres in 20l lots, to people who got stranded.
"There were young mothers with small children, elderly people with no other option - you couldn't say no," he said.
"We weren't licensed to sell fuel so we couldn't charge for it; we just had to hope they'd pay it forward.
"This gives Yaraka reliability once again."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Gimblett said the problem had been identified with then-Longreach Regional Council CEO Mitchell Murphy in 2020 at a public community consultation but paid tribute to the Glasson family and IOR ambassador Vaughan Johnson for addressing the problem.
Mr Johnson said he had worked with the council and IOR to find a solution and identify a site that would suit road trains, given the number of cattle being moved through from the west.
"It will be advantageous not only to Yaraka locals but for tourists and people driving through," he said.
The outlet also has Adblue, but not unleaded petrol.
"Maybe in time unleaded could happen," Mr Johnson said.
Locals and tourists are able to purchase fuel at the site via IOR's Fuelcharge app, which is free to download from the Apple App store or Google Play store and works at all of IOR's unmanned 24/7 sites throughout Australia.
Tourists who are not on the Telstra network will need to download it before they visit Yaraka.
Mr Hipwood said that sites like Yaraka were one of the ways in which IOR was committed to giving back to regional, rural, and remote Australian communities.
Advertisement
"As an essential product and service, we believe that all communities greatly benefit from reliable and convenient access to fuel," he said. "We are proud to help deliver this infrastructure and service for regional, rural, and remote Australian communities nationally through the IOR diesel network."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.