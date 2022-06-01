Queensland Country Life
IOR places diesel fuel pod in Yaraka

By Sally Gall
June 1 2022 - 9:05pm
The diesel pod at Yaraka.

Locals and tourists alike are breathing a sigh of relief now that the tiny town of Yaraka in western Queensland has a commercial diesel outlet for the first time in at least two years.

