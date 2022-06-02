LOW interest loans are now available for Queensland primary producers and small businesses in local government areas facing a massive clean-up operation in the aftermath of the flooding.
Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the assistance is made possible through the joint Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
DRFA low interest loans of up to $250,000 as well as freight subsidies of up to $5000 for eligible primary producers.
Mr Ryan said the funding was part of the Australian and Queensland Governments' ongoing commitment to supporting Queenslanders along the road to recovery after months of rain and flooding.
"The severe weather and seemingly unending rainfall that hovered over Southern Queensland during May flooded several communities, many of which had already been affected by previous flooding events since the start of the year," Mr Ryan said.
"Low interest loans under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements will provide concessional loans up to $250,000 and essential working capital loans of up to $100,000 to help kick-start the recovery of impacted primary producers and small businesses.
"Primary producers can also access freight subsidies of up to $5000 for the movement of stock, feed, machinery, fuel, water, building and fencing materials.
"In addition, the councils who have been included in this extension can rest assured that their costs associated with counter-disaster operations and the repair of their essential public assets damaged by the flooding, such as local roads, will be covered under the DRFA.
"The Australian and Queensland Governments will continue to work closely with local councils to support their ongoing recovery efforts and identify where further assistance can be provided to ensure all impacted communities have the best possible support."
For more information visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au or call 1800 623 946. Information on disaster assistance can also be found at www.qra.qld.gov.au
