Qld's flood disaster assistance extended

June 2 2022 - 1:00am
Flood disaster assistance has been extended for Queensland primary producers, small businesses and councils.

LOW interest loans are now available for Queensland primary producers and small businesses in local government areas facing a massive clean-up operation in the aftermath of the flooding.

