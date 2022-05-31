Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1210 head.
Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Kilkivan, Bororen, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Woolooga, Gin Gin, Bucca and Hervey Bay.
Six tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Brooweena sold for 437c/$3289. Four tooth Simbrah bullocks from Bundaberg sold for 426c/$2685. Crossbred six tooth bullocks from Childers sold for 426c/$2433. Two and four tooth bullocks from Biggenden sold for 430c/$2611.
Six tooth Limousin cross heifers from Riverleigh sold for 408c/$2306. Red Brahman heifers from Biggenden sold for 404c/$2243. Six tooth Brahman heifers from Bundaberg sold for 387c/$1713.
Grey Brahman cows from Riverleigh sold for 390c/$2320. Euro cross cows from Brooweena sold for 395c/$2366. Angus cross cows from Monduran sold for 381c/$2315. Droughtmaster cows from Yandaran sold for 377c/$2307.
Grey Brahman cows and calves from Riverleigh sold for $3200. Simbrah cows and calves from Monto sold for $2600. Red Angus cross cows and calves from Wallaville sold for $2500.
Milk and two tooth steers from Byrnestown sold for 529c/$2493. Two tooth Brahman cross steers from Rosedale sold for 510c/$2422. Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Biggenden sold for 540c/$2266. Milk and two tooth Greyman steers from Mundubbera sold for 544c/$2235.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Gogango sold for 544c/$2182. Milk tooth Euro steers from Brooweena sold for 558c/$2338. Milk tooth Simbrah steers from Gayndah sold for 632c/$2144. Milk tooth Angus steers from Wallaville sold for 638c/$2169. Milk tooth Hereford steers from Gin Gin sold for 576c/$2131.
Simbrah weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 698c/$1978. Simbrah weaner steers from Byrnestown sold for 718c/$1817. Charolais cross weaner steers from Kilkivan sold for 726c/$1908. Brangus weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 768c/$1651. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Childers sold for 776c/$1610. Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers from Apple tree creek sold for 838c/$1005.
Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Bucca sold for 584c/$2235 and 574c/$2175. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Coringa sold for 562c/$1920, the Angus cross heifers sold for 558c/$1789 and the Euro cross heifers sold for 570c/$2081. Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Wallaville sold for 584c/$1862.
Charbray weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 650c/$1556. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 640c/$1568. Angus cross weaner heifers from Binjour sold for 628c/$1346. Simbrah weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 578c/$1293. Grey Brahman weaner heifers from Riverleigh sold for 690c/$1742.
