A WESTERN Victorian couple were given a surprise of epic proportions, after finding a giant orange in their Wonwondah backyard.
Statistics on the weight of the orange are not yet available, however its size is comparable to a lawn bowl, or an average baby's head.
The 55-year married couple Margaret and Norm Hellam were watering their garden when they made the discovery, mistaking the orange for a pumpkin.
"Holy mackerel, I thought it was a pumpkin," Mr Hellam said.
"When fruit is so dear it is handy to grow fruit that big."
According to Mrs Hellam, the tree, which was gifted to them by their daughter-in-law, only had a basic diet of water and garden fertiliser.
The couple plan to give the citrus marvel to their grand children, either to play with or eat.
