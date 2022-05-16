Queensland was well represented at the World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft held at Willinga Park, Blayney Point, NSW last week, with 473 competitors nominated in the featured open.
In a different concept, competitors compete over two full rounds and then a percentage are taken back to a semi final and final, aggregate scores from the first two rounds are not carried forward and all riders start on a clean slate with the three judges.
A field of 94 competitors lined up for the semi final, leading this round was Will Durkin from Charters Towers riding Durkins Jewel, a Hazelwood Conman daughter with 90 points. From here, the top 28 competitors went through to the final.
Mat Holz riding the Hazelwood Conman son, Nonda Last Frontier claimed the $100,000 winner's cheque with just one point separating 1st to 4th placegetters.
Nonda Last Frontier was bred on the Darling Downs by David and Heather Pascoe and owned by Graeme and Jody Rozynski from Modella, Vic.
In second was Hugh Miles, Chic Acres, on 179, third was Mark Buttsworth, Yugilbar Agile Playgirl, on 178.33, and fourth was Ben Hall, Sheros Traditional Acres on 178.32.
Kingaroy competitor, Mark Buttsworth and Yugilbar Agile Playgirl won the highest aggregate score over the four rounds and was presented a Fender Saddle donated by Roohide Saddlery.
Mr Buttsworth also claimed the Winner takes all Feature Cut Out riding Peps Double Rey securing the $11,500 prize money. The Willinga Park program also included the Ladies Dash for Cash, Juvenile and Junior, and state of origin.
Wandoan hosted the Campdraft for A Cure event on May 6-8 and an auction of many items was conducted including frozen semen packages to Warrenbri Romeo and Warrenbri Omega.
A total of $220,750 was raised for Syngap1 research.
Palmgrove Pint Point campdraft was held on May 6-8 on property, 55 km south of Bauhinia. Cattle were kindly donated by hosts, Murray and Loretta Smith. Mrs Smith acknowledged a big effort from the whole community and neighbouring committees, Bauhinia and Rolleston that contributed to running their campdraft.
An auction was held on Saturday night where four items were kindly donated by Elgra Engineering, Koolwai Working Collies, the Cree Santa Gertrudis Stud and Meldon Park Simmental Stud. Proceeds from the auction will be distributed to Dolly's Dream, Royal Flying Doctors Service, and the Capricornia Rescue Helicopters, each charity receiving $11,033.
Shane Russell and his daughters Kristy and Jenna from Augathella cleaned up at the Thargomindah 'Channel Country Challenge' Campdraft, held on May 5-6. Shane Russell won the Maiden on Blazing Doc, Kristy Russell won the Novice on Gold Doc and Jenna Russell won her first open draft on Stylish Socks.
The Winton Campdraft scraped in their event between two major wet weather systems finishing early on Sunday morning allowing competitors to travel home safely before the onset of further rain. Cattle for this event were kindly donated by Georgina Pastoral and Napco at Marion Downs.
The 2022 Curley Cattle Transport Horse of the North event is scheduled for May 26-29 to be held at the Dalrymple Equestrian Centre, Charters Towers and includes the Northern Nutrien Performance Horse Sale and a Charity Auction raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
All campdraft events scheduled for last weekend were postponed due to the wet weather, listed below are proposed new event dates:
12 -15 May Bauhinia -postponed new date to be advised
13-15 May Blackall -postponed to 10-12 June
13-15 May Julia Creek - postponed to 22-24 July
13-15 May Eidsvold Golden Bell - postponed to 3-5 June
21-22 May - Killarney new date to be advised.
21-22 May Taroom - postponed to 3-5 June
21-23 May Tambo - will be held at 'Caldervale', Tambo
27-29 May -Kilcoy postponed
28-29 May Surat postponed to 11-12 June
3-5 June Barcaldine - postponed to 8-10 July
