Jack Argent has taken the Timbersports world by storm, winning the STIHL Rookie World Championships in Austria over the weekend and breaking a world record in the process.

The Blackbutt local placed fourth in the underhand chop, third in the stock saw, fourth in the standing block chop, and sixth in the single buck, before breaking the world record in the competition's newest addition, the springboard.



Mr Argent was trailing Switzerland's Oliver Reinhard by six points leading into the final event, before his record-breaking final performance levelled the point score.



Mr Argent was then awarded first place after accumulating the faster time throughout the events, nudging out his Swiss competitor by just nine seconds.



Mr Argent was very pleased with the result, particularly considering it was his first time competing on the world stage.

"It sounds amazing, I didn't think it was going to happen," Mr Argent said.



"I knew I was good enough but you never know what can happen in wood chopping.



"I thought I was out of it but I pulled out a good springboard in the end.

"The springboard is a new discipline this year so none of us have had that much competition practice.



"I knew I had it in me, but I am just glad I came through."

More than 3000 spectators took to the streets of Vienna to watch the competition, packing out the Rathausplatz square, which made for a stunning backdrop to the intense contest.

