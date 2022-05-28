Australia's first ever open meat goat show was held at Springsure in Central Queensland on Saturday.
Held in conjunction with the Springsure Show, the meat and dairy goat show was held over two days.
The event welcomed both stud and commercial meat goats across all breeds, including crossbreds.
Seventeen commercial breeders exhibited 180 meat and dairy goats, including 57 dairy goats judged on the Friday and 123 meat boer goats on the Saturday.
Qualified dairy and meat goat judge Darling Wilkins traveled from Mackay to judge both sections.
Supreme Meat Goat Exhibit: 345 Bellarine buck
Supreme Dairy Goat Exhibit: R142 Datadoo Playboy's *Q*3
Coolamon Sapphires Grand Champion Doe: 824 Paraweena doe
Coolamon Sapphires Grand Champion Buck: 345 Bellarine buck
Beef Breeding Services Sires Progeny: Bellarine
MLA Champion Wether: Paraweena WI
Rolleston Open Cut Champion Exhibitor: Bellarine
Senior Champion Coloured Doe: Paraweena 824
Reserve Champion Coloured Doe: Seaford 48
Codence Accounting Junior Champion: Romeo
Codence Accounting Reserve Junior Champion: 247 Resor
Ridley Ag Junior Champion: 35 Talou
Ridley Ag Reserve Junior Champion: 2116 Parraweena
Datamars Senior Champion Standard Doe: 0079 Roshane
Datamars Senior Reserve Champion Standard Doe: Green 7 Parraweena
A full report on the goat show will be in Queensland Country Life June 2 print edition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
