Around 17 commerical meat goat producers exhibited 153 boer goats in Springsure on Saturday. Pictures: Ben Harden

Australia's first ever open meat goat show was held at Springsure in Central Queensland on Saturday.



Held in conjunction with the Springsure Show, the meat and dairy goat show was held over two days.

Advertisement Ad

The event welcomed both stud and commercial meat goats across all breeds, including crossbreds.



Read Also

Seventeen commercial breeders exhibited 180 meat and dairy goats, including 57 dairy goats judged on the Friday and 123 meat boer goats on the Saturday.

Qualified dairy and meat goat judge Darling Wilkins traveled from Mackay to judge both sections.

View + 9 Photos Pictures: Ben Harden

Competition Results

Supreme Meat Goat Exhibit: 345 Bellarine buck

Advertisement Ad

Supreme Dairy Goat Exhibit: R142 Datadoo Playboy's *Q*3

Coolamon Sapphires Grand Champion Doe: 824 Paraweena doe

Coolamon Sapphires Grand Champion Buck: 345 Bellarine buck

Beef Breeding Services Sires Progeny: Bellarine

MLA Champion Wether: Paraweena WI

Rolleston Open Cut Champion Exhibitor: Bellarine

Senior Champion Coloured Doe: Paraweena 824

Reserve Champion Coloured Doe: Seaford 48

Codence Accounting Junior Champion: Romeo

Codence Accounting Reserve Junior Champion: 247 Resor

Ridley Ag Junior Champion: 35 Talou



Advertisement Ad

Ridley Ag Reserve Junior Champion: 2116 Parraweena

Datamars Senior Champion Standard Doe: 0079 Roshane

Datamars Senior Reserve Champion Standard Doe: Green 7 Parraweena

A full report on the goat show will be in Queensland Country Life June 2 print edition.