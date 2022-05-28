The Tails of the Brahman Herd podcast is set to showcase some of the breed and the beef industry's most iconic characters.

A NEW podcast series is set to explore the characters which have helped establish not only the Brahman breed, but the Australian beef industry as a whole.

Tails of the Brahman Herd, hosted by Kay Becker, was launched by the Australian Brahman Breeders Association last week with the aim of highlighting the key figures in the breed's history.

The eight-part series will cover a variety of topics and will give listeners a sneak peak of the lives of some of the breed's best known characters.



The first two episodes have featured Shane Bishop and his family's involvement with the Endeavour Foundation and Grant Bulmer, who discussed the early days of having Brahmans in NSW.

ABBA general manager Anastasia Fanning said the series was compulsory listening, not just for those in the Brahman industry, but for everyone in the beef sector.



"The podcast series is part of our association's 75th anniversary celebrations and takes a look at some of the people who have helped shape it into what it is today.



"Each episode is available via the ABBA website and I encourage everyone involved in the industry to give them a listen," she said.

"All eight episodes will cover a different topic within the history from the early days of the breed in Australia to the start of live export and even looking back at the origins of Beef Week.

"I think there will be something for everyone in this series, regardless if they are involved with Brahmans or not."