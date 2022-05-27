Queensland Country Life
Emerald ladies of the land gather for Wincott luncheon | Photos

By Ben Harden
Updated May 27 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:00am
Ladies from across the region gathered in Emerald on Friday for the annual Central Highlands 'ladies of the land' luncheon, hosted by Wincott.

Event organiser and Wincott chair, Gail Spargo, welcomed guests in her opening address, which kicked off the day's proceedings.

Hosted at the Capricornian, guests who attended were treated to a delicious meal, and plenty of champagne to celebrate all things women in agriculture.

Guest speaker at this year's event was Madi and Pip fashion designer Emma Bond.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

