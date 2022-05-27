Ladies from across the region gathered in Emerald on Friday for the annual Central Highlands 'ladies of the land' luncheon, hosted by Wincott.
Event organiser and Wincott chair, Gail Spargo, welcomed guests in her opening address, which kicked off the day's proceedings.
Hosted at the Capricornian, guests who attended were treated to a delicious meal, and plenty of champagne to celebrate all things women in agriculture.
Guest speaker at this year's event was Madi and Pip fashion designer Emma Bond.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
