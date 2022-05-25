Queensland Country Life
ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition set to stay in the regions

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
May 25 2022 - 9:00am
Much like last year's Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition winners Simon Kinbacher and Corey Evans, 2022's champions will be crowned in Roma.

FOR the second year in a row, Roma will play host to the Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition.

