FOR the second year in a row, Roma will play host to the Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition.
The Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association announced on Wednesday afternoon that the event would return to the regions for a third-straight year, as opposed to its traditional spot during the Ekka.
Some of the state's best young auctioneers will battle it out at the Roma saleyards on July 26, with a cocktail function to follow.
The competition will come after ALPA's selection school event on June 16 and June 17 at , CQLX Gracemere.
Wednesday's decision comes after ALPA hosted the competition in Roma last year to huge acclaim, which ALPA CEO Peter Baldwin said in October last year had caused "a very pleasant conundrum."
"People are saying it was the best ever," Mr Baldwin told The Queensland Country Life in October last year.
"We always value being at the Ekka and the Ekka has always played a very strong, traditional role in ALPA but with the success of the regional saleyards event, we have a very pleasant conundrum."
Despite Roma coming out ahead in the debate of hosting venues, the Ekka will still play a role in the competition as the winner and runner up of this year's competition will take part in a showcase led steer auction on August 3.
The winner and runner up of this year's Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition will go on to compete at the national final at next year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.
