SOME gentle encouragement proved to be beneficial for St George's Jim Hillier as he took out the Queensland junior sheep judging state title.
In only his second attempt at a sheep judging competition, the 22-year-old headed the advice of his partner and decided to enter this year's event at the Queensland Sheep Show in Cunnamulla, despite having some nerves.
"My girlfriend's family runs the Coban stud and they pushed me last year to do it and again this year," he said.
"Last year I came in last place in the competition at Longreach but was able to turn around this year.
"It's actually funny because I was about to pull out of this year's competition because I don't really like public speaking, but they convinced me to still do it."
A mechanic by trade, Mr Hillier, who originally hails from Mackay, will now prepare for the national junior sheep judging competition, which will be held in Launceston next year.
He will be joined by Angus Hacker, who took out the junior fleece judging competition at the show, ahead of Grace Peskett, Coban, Cunnamulla and Mr Hillier.
Having also competed in the state competition before, the 20-year-old said he was delighted to break through for his first victory.
"It's something I'm really interested in, so it is nice to get a win on the board," Mr Hacker said.
"Personally, it was a lot of fun to compete alongside Jim and Grace and I think we all learned a lot from it."
Having grown up in his family's Muckadilla stud Roselea, Mr Hacker said a career in the sheep and wool industries excited him.
"I'm more involved in the fleece side of things with the stud and being a wool classer would be a big aim for me," he said. "There's a long way for me to go, but I'm looking forward to what lies ahead."
All three competitors impressed the competition's overjudges, which included Australian Wool Innovation's Stuart Hodgson as well as Nutrien's Rick Power and Bob Tulley.
"Competitions like this are a great way to get young people involved in the industry and I commend these three entrants on giving it a go," Mr Hodgson said.
"I wish the winners all the best in Tasmania."
Both youngsters will now prepare to take on other junior judging winners from across the country in Tasmania, a prospect Mr Hiller said he was looking forward to.
"I've never been that far south, so it should be pretty exciting," he said.
Despite having been to the apple isle previously, Mr Hacker said he was eager to take on the country's best.
"I haven't been to Tasmania before so that should be a lot of fun and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity.," he said.
