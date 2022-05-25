The Roma store sale returned this week with a smaller yarding of 2112 head, after being cancelled last week due to widespread rainfall around the region.
Due to the continued wet weather, the cattle were drawn from mostly local areas, with several lines of weaners from the Maranoa area highlighting the sale.
Advertisement
In the breakdown from MLA; Steers under 280kg made to 778.2c/kg and averaged 715c/kg, while steers under 330kg averaged 681c/kg and achieved a top of 716.2c/kg. Steers under 400kg topped at 700.2c/kg and averaged 631c/kg, and heavyweight feeder steers reached 586.2c/kg, averaging 546c/kg.
Heifers under 200kg averaged 607c/kg, reaching a top of 624.2c/kg, while heifers under 280kg made to 640.2c/kg and averaged 597c/kg. Heifers under 330kg topped at 634.2c/kg and averaged 602c/kg, and heifers under 400kg made to 594.2c/kg, averaging 558c/kg. Heavyweight heifers sold to restockers at a top of 554.2c/kg and an average of 503c/kg.
PTIC grown heifers sold at open auction for a top of $2440/head. Medium weight weight cows sold to 390.2c/kg and averaged 387c/kg, while heavy weight cows averaged 389c/kg, topping at 394.2c/kg.
MAA livestock agent Duncan McLeod said the rain had undoubtedly had an effect on yarding numbers and will likely continue to do so in the coming weeks, but did little to dampen demand and market value.
"Compared to the rates a fortnight ago I think the demand was stronger and the value has moved higher, so our vendors were very happy. " he said.
"Good quality cattle certainly attracted plenty of competition, with some very good locally bred weaners penned.
"Until things dry out properly, I think we will remain tight for numbers for a little while yet."
Mr McLeod said that buyers will likely be on the hunt for quality weaners in the months to come, as was evident in the competitive buying panel at this week's sale.
"Some people may consider where we are in the year and will wait until July before they sell again."
"The signs are all there that there will be a very strong demand for quality bred weaners."
One of the vendors making most of the demand for lightweight, restocker cattle was Arthur Seaby, who had great results at this week's sale.
His 13 Angus cross heifers sold for 636.2c/kg and $1566 per head, weighing in at 246.2 on average, and 13 Angus Cross steers which weighed 256.2kg on average, selling to 692.2c/kg and $1773 per head.
Mr Seaby was very pleased with the sale of his cattle, saying he was making the most of the high demand and great prices for lightweight cattle.
The Roma local worked off-farm for many years as well as working on his property, but since retiring has focused on his cattle operation, something which he thoroughly enjoys.
Also read: Brahman beauties ready for Gympie sale
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.