Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

WQLX Longreach yards to open with NT-sourced cattle sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:12am, first published May 23 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the cattle that will be for sale at Longreach at the June 3 sale. Pictures: supplied

Road trains from the Northern Territory will be busy on the Barkly and Landsborough Highways this week, bringing 4500 cattle down for the postponed relaunch of cattle sales at the redeveloped complex at Longreach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.