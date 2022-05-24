Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Thargomindah hosts shearing shindig speed shear titles | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:26am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was a case of the fastest comb in the west on Saturday during the Thargomindah Shearers Shindig.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.