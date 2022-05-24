Hot on the heels of a record breaking result in 2021, confidence is soaring among the vendors for this year's Gympie Brahman Female Sale, at the Gympie Saleyards, from 9.30am on Saturday, June 4.
In all 23 vendors have selected 89 registered females for the 2022 sale. They'll be striving to mirror last year's result, which saw 76 lots sell to average $9434 and gross $717,000, to reach a new sale high of $50,000.
Australian Brahman Breeders' Association (ABBA) general manager Anastasia Fanning said the Gympie area and town were recently flooded badly for the second time this year.
"It hasn't been an easy time for many producers in this area, with many receiving too much rain this time. The reports I've heard is that not too many cattle were lost however managing the pastures and fences after these events is not easy to handle. The town itself was terribly flooded," Mrs Fanning said.
Despite these challenges, the resilient vendors have selected a diverse range of Australian and American breeding's for this years sale. This draft will include 38 poll or scurred lots among the 20 reds and 69 greys to be offered.
"These mating's have resulted in some impressive, strong young females ready to contribute to a buyers herd," Mrs Fanning said.
She said vendors had been pleased with the 2021 sale result.
"The ABBA aims to provide a well known platform for vendors to market their females on a yearly basis. This goal was met last year as the results can attest to."
It was Sue Blakeney's Warraka Kerri 3294 (PS), the 18-month-old daughter of Warraka Garrison 3077 (IVF) (PS) and Warraka Kerri 2732 (ET) (H) that impressed the buyers' gallery and incited a bidding war between Brett Nobbs, Nobbs Cattle Company, Duaringa, and Ross Olive, Olive Brahmans, Marlborough, with Mr Nobbs, eventually coming out on top with the $50,000 winning bid, which shattered the previous record set in 2017.
A gathering at the Gympie Saleyards will take place from 5pm on Friday, June 3, directly after pre-sale inspections of the females are held from 3.30pm. The meet and greet will be held at the saleyards canteen, with all vendors and prospective buyers invited to attend."
Those unable to attend the sale in person can stream and bid on the sale lots from home online through Elite Livestock Auctions.
The catalogue is available online at the ABBA website, while hard copy catalogues have been printed and are available from the ABBA office on (07) 4927 7799.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
