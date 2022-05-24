Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Brahman beauties ready for Gympie sale

MS
By Matt Sherrington
May 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Record breaker: Selling agent Dan Sullivan, buyer Brett Nobbs, vendor Sue Blakeney, and Curtis Sutton, with the 2021 Gympie Brahman Female Sale, $50,000 sale topper Warraka Kerri 3294 (PS).

Hot on the heels of a record breaking result in 2021, confidence is soaring among the vendors for this year's Gympie Brahman Female Sale, at the Gympie Saleyards, from 9.30am on Saturday, June 4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.