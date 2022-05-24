Queensland Country Life
Brisbane Valley Holdings offload 204 Droughtmaster steers at 650.9c/kg

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 10:00am
The 204 quality vendor bred milk tooth purebred Droughtmaster steers averaged 318kg. Pictures: TopX Cloncurry

Weight for age was a huge drawcard for an undisclosed Roma buyer, who recently purchased 204 Droughtmaster purebred weaner steers which return $2040/head.

Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

