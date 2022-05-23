Weaner steer numbers spike

A very limited offering of sheep came out of Queensland online last week, with a total of 1374 head.
Crossbred lambs averaged $156 a head - back $30 from the previous week.
A line of Merino/White Suffolk mixed sex lambs from Talwood weighing 34 kilograms returned $150.
Shedding breed lambs averaged $135 - back $27 from the previous week.
A line of 290 Australian White mixed sex lambs aged nine to 11-months from Longreach weighing 32kg returned $127.
Queensland cattle numbers held firm with a total of 2763 head listed online.
Weaner steer categories registered the largest rise in numbers - up 1122 head to account for 60 per cent of the state's offering.
Steers weighing from 200-280kg dropped $45 to average $1683.
A line of 208 four to 12-month-old Brahman steers from Normanton weighing 204kg returned $1410 or 690 cents a kilogram. The same vendor also offered a line of 145 heifers which weighed an average of 186kg and returned $1120.
For the heavier 280-330kg steers, prices averaged $142 higher, at $2116.
Another large run of steers consisting of 204 head of Droughtmaster backgrounders six to 10-months-old weighing 313kg returned $2040 or 651c/kg.
PTIC heifers averaged $207 lower than the previous week at $2772. A line of 96 PTIC Brahman heifers from Reid River 28 to 34-months-old weighing 393kg returned $2610 and will travel to a buyer in Rolleston.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg averaged $1733 or 690c/kg - up 34c/kg from the previous week. A line of four to six-month-old Angus heifers from Harden weighing 245kg returned 692c/kg or $1700.
Heifers weighing from 330-400kg averaged 5c/kg higher at 597c/kg. A line of Droughtmaster/Santa Gertrudis feeder heifers 14 to 18-months-old from Emerald weighing an average of 367kg, returned $1967 or 536c/kg.
