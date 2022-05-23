The threat of wet weather leading up to the Tambo Campdraft saw the annual event relocated to Georgina Pastoral Co's Caldervale Station.
The all weather road, campdraft arena and parking was an attractive substitute for the organising committee.
Georgina Pastoral Co supplied one line of Wagyu cattle that were used over the three day event.
The Gerard Johnson Transport Maiden A kicked off proceedings at daylight last Friday morning. St George competitor, Brian Southern riding Breeza won this event with a seven point lead from Samuel Phelps.
Following on the program was the first two rounds of the Three Rivers Helicopters Open and the final being featured on Saturday saw Peter Black claiming first and second place riding Child Play and Kesha.
Jack Dowling from Cloncurry made the trip worthwhile, taking out the Clem Wells Memorial / Double K Contractors Maiden Campdraft riding Sensation.
In a tightly contested PJH Livestock & Property Maiden for Maiden, Adam Keyte and Hank took out the honours with a one point lead, following the clean slate final.
A stellar line up of competitors lined up for the Saturday afternoon's Georgina Pastoral Company's Restricted Open. Augathella's Jock Weston and Roxy were victorious after a run off with Brendan Harrison and Dupion.
Kylie McPhee from Charleville and her home bred stallion Victor continued their recent consistent form winning the Rural Property and Livestock Novice Campdraft by one point ahead of Ben Williamson and Hazelwood Marnies Girl.
The Nutrien Ag Solutions Ladies was won by Laura Comiskey from Alpha. The Fearon Family mini campdraft was won by Miki Kehl from Springsure. Rowan Harrison claimed first and second in the Homestead Agri Juvenile campdraft. The Helismart Junior campdraft was taken out by local Artie Rains after a very tidy run scoring 81 points.
The Mayne Family Trophy for highest scoring local competitor over the weekend was won by Matt Bauer. Tammy Nowlan, Cody Smith and Peter Pullos won the highest scoring local riders from open and maiden campdrafts respectively.
The campdraft circuit continues on next weekend with events planned for Warrego, Horse of the North to be held at Charters Towers, Cooyar Show and Camoweal.
