Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tambo Campdraft successfully shifts to Caldervale Station to beat threat of wet weather

By Robyn Paine
May 23 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The threat of wet weather leading up to the Tambo Campdraft saw the annual event relocated to Georgina Pastoral Co's Caldervale Station.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.