Gallery: All the big winners from the ACA finals

The Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) celebrated its golden anniversary with record nominations being taken.



Hosted by the Springsure Working Cow Horse Association (SWCHA) at the picturesque Springsure showgrounds, the program had to be extended to six days, 18 -23 April, to cater for 1933 first round entries.



With double points awarded from the finals, end of year titles were decided and came down to the final whistle in some events.



More than 3300 head of cattle were kindly donated by Arcturus Downs (Arcturus Downs Ltd), Mt Wandoo (Zahl Family), Meteor Downs (Colinta Holdings) and Mantuan Downs (Napco). Judges for the Finals were Danny Hayes (Novice), Ross McKeering (Novice), Steven Drury (Open), Wayne Bean (Open), Lindy Hick (Ladies), Tom Gleeson (Juvenile) and Nathan Maller (Restricted Open).

Susan Symes and Frosty Bank claimed victory in the Springsure Rural Ladies Campdraft with 182 points from a large field of 263 entries and was presented the Nel Hair Memorial Trophy from the SWCHA and the June Lingard Perpetual Trophy from the ACA.



Rosslyn Hanrahan was runner up in the ladies riding Bobadil Acres of Spin, with 180 points. Mrs Hanrahan was a founding member and participated in the Inaugural ACA National Finals held at Roma in 1973 where she placed fourth in the Ladies riding Tip Toes.

Chinchilla campdrafter, Shari Knudsen continued her winning streak riding Cruzin One Time to claim the CQ Helicopters Restricted Open Campdraft with 184 points total and a 93 point run in the final to clinch the title.

The Foundation Cup Open Campdraft was a tightly contested event with Taroom's Adrian Lamb riding Playgirl the eventual winner after three rounds.



The Lamb family had more reason to celebrate when Adrian's son Lane Lamb combined with Magnolia and Foster, to place first and fifth in the Capricornia Juvenile Campdraft. Adrian Lamb has won the Open Campdraft at the ACA National Finals on four occasions over the past five years.

It was a historical moment when Tom Gleeson, Barcaldine judged the Juvenile competition.



Tom Gleeson won the Inaugural ACA Juvenile Rider Title in 1973 and 1974 and also won the Juvenile Campdraft at the first National Finals held at Roma in 1973.

Clermont campdrafter, Mac Shann and Design had a narrow victory in the C.M. Pastoral Co Novice Campdraft with 266 points, having a half point lead ahead of Mick Cole riding Shinning Rey.

The Just Country Australia Top 30 Shoot Out was won by Peter Black from Alpha riding Child Play with 92.5 points. This well decorated mare, by One Moore Playboy and out of Destiny's Child also won the ACA Rookie Horse competition in 2021.

A minutes silence was held in honour of founding President Ashley McKay prior to the Golden Classic Invitation Campdraft. This event was held in acknowledgement of past ACA presidents and open rider title holders over the 50 years of the ACA.



Jess Hoffmann riding Diamond had an entry into this campdraft, competing on behalf of Carol Ross and the late Stuart Ross and was a crowd favourite when she was victorious in this event.

The Dowling Livestock & Property Average Trophy was won by Paula Harrison.

The Bev Spannagle Memorial Trophy awarded to highest scoring Average Maiden/Novice Rider from the ACA Golden Anniversary National Finals was won by Harry Philp.

The annual presentation dinner was held on Saturday evening in a packed marquee on the showgrounds where approximately 500 guests celebrated into the evening.



Long serving management committee councillor, Rod Carpenter was awarded ACA Life Membership. retiring president Hugh Philp handed over the leadership to newly appointed president Rohan Marks.

END OF YEAR ACA RIDER TITLES:

Champion Open Rider: Ben Hall, Muttaburra

Champion Novice Rider: Cameron Wilson, Chinchilla

Champion Maiden Rider: Stuart Frame, Monto

Champion Master Rider: Terry Hall, Goondiwindi

Champion Juvenile Rider: Hayley Knudsen, Chinchilla

Champion Associate Rider: Kate Southern, St. George

Champion Lady Rider: Jess Hoffmann, Charters Towers

END OF YEAR ACA HORSE TITLES:

Champion Open Horse: Tarmaroo Jackson owned by Ben & Jaye Hall

Champion Novice Horse: Chisums Cash owned by Ben, Jaye and Christine Hall

Champion Rookie Horse: Tony Kucks, Queen Bee

ASHS Super Quest Award: Halls Plenty owned by Ben and Jaye Hall

Sire Progeny Award: Hazelwood Conman, owned by Terry and Christine Hall

Champion Cut Out Horse: Spin Rey ridden by Joe Payne owned by Joe Payne and Rory Fitzgerald.

