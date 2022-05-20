Eidsvold Livestock Property hosted the annual Tony Haupt Memorial Show and Weaner Sale on Thursday, May 19.
The overall sale offering was with reduced numbers due to the unseasonal weather conditions.
Advertisement
About 800 head of quality cattle were yarded with strong competition throughout the sale.
Approximately 500 steers and 300 heifers made up the yarding for Thursday's sale.
Brangus Steers topped at 814c/kg with most sales strong throughout.
Eidsvold Livestock and Property will be hosting round two of the Tony Haupt Memorial Show & Weaner Sale plus the Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday June 1.
Already 800 head are already booked, and more expected. There will be more than $10,000 in prizes up for grabs.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
STEERS:
Eidsvold Santa Steers sold for 548c/kg at 409kgs returning $2244- per head.
Monto Brangus X Steers sold for 564c/kg at 386kgs returning $2180- per head.
Monto Brangus Steers sold for 662c/kg at 315kgs returning $2085- per head.
Monto Brangus X Steers sold for 722c/kg at 207kgs returning $1501- per head.
Eidsvold Brangus Steers sold for 724c/kg at 246kgs returning $1781- per head.
Moolboolaman Santa X Steers sold for 728c/kg at 201kgs returning $1410- per head.
Theodore Santa X Steers sold for 728c/kg at 263kgs returning $1920- per head.
Eidsvold Brangus X Steers sold for 800c/kg at 232kgs returning $1861- per head.
Eidsvold Brangus Steers sold for 808c/kg at 183kgs returning $1485- per head.
Advertisement
Monto Brangus X Steers sold for 814c/kg at 209kgs returning $1708- per head.
HEIFERS
Monto Brangus Heifer sold for 602c/kg at 235kgs returning $1419- per head.
Eidsvold Charolais Heifers sold for 622c/kg at 267kgs returning $1664- per head.
Cracow Santa X Heifers sold for 642c/kg at 256kgs returning $1647- per head.
Eidsvold Angus X Heifers sold for 670c/kg at 209kgs returning $1405- per head.
Advertisement
Eidsvold Angus X Heifers sold for 678c/kg at 181kgs returning $1230- per head.
Judging results:
Steers - Less than 38 per cent Tropical Breed Content
Prizes Donated by: Engel Fridge (donated by ELP), $300- Cash Donated by Jeff & Bronwyn Fort of Fort Transport
Winning Pen: 20. CJ, MD & RW Murray - Eidsvold
Steers- 38pc - 51pc Tropical Breed Content
Advertisement
Prizes Donated by: Engel Fridge (donated by ELP), $300- Cash Donated by Rockadolla Livestock and Earthmoving
Winning Pen: 16B. Greg Pressey - Theodore
Steers- 52pc - 100pc Tropical Breed Content
Prizes Donated by: Engel Fridge (Donated by ELP), $300- Cash Donated by DA & HE O'Sullivan - Transport & Dozer Hire
Winning Pen: 53. Schuh Family Pastoral Trust - Eidsvold
Heifers - Less than 38pc Tropical Breed Content
Advertisement
Prizes Donated by: Engel Fridge (Donated by ELP), $300- Cash Donated by Cross Livestock Express
Winning Pen: 48. K & C Darrow - Mundubbera
Heifers- 38pc - 51pc Tropical Breed Content
Prizes Donated by: Engel Fridge (Donated by ELP), $300- Cash Donated by N & W Oppermann - Oppermann Transport
Winning Pen: 52 BS & C Whitaker - Eidsvold
Heifers- 52pc - 100pc Tropical Breed Content
Advertisement
Prizes Donated by: Engel Fridge (Donated by ELP), $300- Cash Donated by W & G Kelly - Kelly's Transport Monto
Winning Pen: 51 CB & P Bygrave - Monto
Overall Champion Pen of Steers
Prizes Donated by: 1 Pod Prolix - Shane & Wendy Lowein - Agents for Bundaberg Molasses & Prolix
1 King Chome Tool Kit - DJ's Steel & Concrete
$300- Cash T & V Haupt
Advertisement
Winning Pen: Greg Pressey
Overall Champion Pen of Heifers
Prizes Donated by: 1 Pod Prolix - Shane & Wendy Lowein - Agents for Bundaberg Molasses & Prolix
1 King Chome Tool Kit - DJ's Steel & Concrete
$300- Cash ELP
Winning Pen: K & C Darrow
Advertisement
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.