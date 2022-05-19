Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Goomburra Valley's Eucalyptus Downs offers privacy and serenity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 19 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAY WHITE RURAL: Eucalyptus Downs is on 132 hectares of undulating mountain country in the Goomburra Valley.

SITTING on 132 hectares (326 acres) of undulating mountain country in the Goomburra Valley, Eucalyptus Downs is well described as a serene, rural lifestyle retreat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.