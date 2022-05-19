SITTING on 132 hectares (326 acres) of undulating mountain country in the Goomburra Valley, Eucalyptus Downs is well described as a serene, rural lifestyle retreat.
The property features two homes set among the established gum trees and have rock-edged native gardens. There are spectacular views out over the fertile farming country.
Advertisement
Eucalyptus Downs comprises of naturally beautiful, open scattered to sheltered mountain country, said to be suitable for running cattle, horses or bike riding.
Located minutes from Goomburra village and about 10 minutes from Allora, the property is in an area surrounded by National Parks, and close to all of the amenities of the Southern Downs.
The property is in two titles on Ghost Gate Road. The 130ha block has a six bedroom homestead, while the smaller block has a three bedroom home.
The main, six bedroom homestead features a full length verandah and has an open plan living area, with an expansive kitchen, teenagers retreat, media room and entertaining area.
The two bathroom, three bedrooms second home also has an open plan design to capture the light and views.
Both these houses are described as being built and finished to a very high standard.
Other infrastructure and improvements include an enclosed workshop, an enclosed work area and storage area, timber cattle yards, two main paddocks and a holding paddock, a bore, and two dams.
There is also a large, landscaped area around the homestead main homestead that could be transformed into a horse arena.
Eucalyptus Downs will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on June 10.
Contact Jodie Hughes, 0434 400 751, or Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, Ray White Rural.
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.