Outback inspired sculpture competition returns with $40,000 prize pool

Grab your tools and prepare to get crafty: entries are now open to one of Queensland's most prestigious outdoor sculpture competitions and artists around the outback are encouraged to have a crack at the $40,000 prize pool.
The inaugural Sculptures Out Back Acquisitive Competition and Exhibition will be held in Roma, with an outdoor exhibition adjacent to the Bungil Creek running until October 22.
Some of the existing sculptures may be familiar to those travelling along the Warrego Highway, and it is hoped that this year's competition will welcome some more exciting additions.
Sculptures Out Back committee member Anne Galloway said last year's event was extremely popular with both locals and tourists, and the committee was hoping for similar similar success in 2022.
"We are so excited about the interest and support we have received for the competition and outdoor exhibition," she said.
"Last year hundreds of people enjoyed walking through the 11 sculptures on display in Roma and we expect the same kind of interest again after our gala opening on August 13."
There are several different cash prizes up for grabs, including the $20,000 Origin Open Acquisitive Prize, where the winning piece will be included in the Maranoa Regional Council public art collection, the $10,000 Maranoa Regional Council Acquisitive Local Artist Sculpture award for budding local artists, and the $5000 Hall and Chadwick Emerging Artist Prize for the up and comers.
Visitors to the opening night of the exhibition will also get the chance to vote for their favourite sculpture in the Roma on Bungil Gallery People's Choice Prize, where the winner will receive $2000 in prize money.
A new award this year will be the Roma Wire and Steel Acquisitive Garden Seat prize, which will also include a $2000 prize, but also a spot in the Roma sculpture park for the winning artwork.
Mrs Galloway and the committee are hopeful that the competition and its entrants will establish Roma as a permanent home for some of the exceptional sculptures.
"We want the legacy of this competition and exhibition to be making stunning sculptures accessible to the wider community while also enhancing the aesthetic value of the Maranoa region," she said.
Entries for the competition will close on Friday July 1.
