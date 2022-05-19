Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sculptures Out Back competition returns to Roma

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outback inspired sculpture competition returns with $40,000 prize pool

Grab your tools and prepare to get crafty: entries are now open to one of Queensland's most prestigious outdoor sculpture competitions and artists around the outback are encouraged to have a crack at the $40,000 prize pool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.