The annual Clydesdale Spectacular is expected to again draw a crowd of horse lovers to Boonah next month, despite recent weather disasters.
The event was first established by local breeders to honour the history and heritage of the horses
Advertisement
The Clydesdale Spectacular, scheduled for the weekend of June 11 and 12 is traditionally a celebration of the Fassifern's Scottish heritage including a calling of the clans and traditional caber tossing.
The popular event also features pipes and drums, haggis burgers and a whisky bar as well as kilts as far as the eye can see.
Also read: Bambi sells at auction | Video
Described as the "richest Clydesdale Show in the Southern Hemisphere", the event will include judging grand champions and celebrating the heritage and history of the "gentle giants of the horse world" in Australia.
Organiser Greta Stanfield said the horses were recognised in Australia as the breed that built the nation, with Queensland boasting a long history with the Clydesdale.
"The event will feature some of the top Clydesdales in the country and shouldn't be missed by anyone who has an interest in this magnificent breed, or anyone who loves horses, or for that matter anyone who wants a brilliant experience in the country where there is literally something to watch and experience at every moment," she said.
The Clydesdale competition will be held in the main arena, rare associated trades will be on view including harness makers, blacksmiths, wheelwrights, horse-drawn demonstrations and driving displays and whip plaiting.
The Queensland Whip Cracking Championships, World Billy Boiling Championships, wood chopping, working dog displays, Friesian Horse Troupe performances and bush poetry will also be featured.
The Boonah region's Clydesdale heritage began in the 1840s but Australian Clydesdale numbers began to decline in the 60s.
Pat and Col Ehrich and their families were instrumental in maintaining the breed when it almost disappeared from the Australian landscape.
"The Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular was born from a desire by local breeders to pay respect to the history and heritage of this magnificent horse," Ms Stanfield said.
"From the beginning this event has attracted competitors, participants and spectators from across the country and oversea."
Organisers said visitors to the event would be able to see a three metre statue of a Clydesdale as they enter the town.
The sculpture, created by artist Andy Scott, was built in a local Butter Factory workshop and a local economic development committee raised the funds to buy it after it had been displayed at the Swell Sculpture by the Sea Festival in Sydney.
Known as Clydebuilt the sculpture was recognised by the Queensland National Trust, representing how heritage and art combine to celebrate the history is also the logo of the Clydesdale Spectacular.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.