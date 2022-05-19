Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Spatial technology gathering data on wild dogs at Winton

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winton on sunset. The council and wild dog management group are hoping to boost the town's economy with a revival of the Merino sheep industry. Picture: OTB Group

A battalion of remote cameras is being installed across the Winton shire to give land managers a better idea of how wild dogs are making use of the landscape.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.